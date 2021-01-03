WWE fans are always excited about 'up and coming' talent in the company, that's why NXT is so popular.

Triple H's developmental brand is home to the stars of the future - some with the potential to make it as main-eventers one day.

We've seen so many impressive wrestlers come through NXT already, including the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Of course, many more will receive that call-up one day as Triple H continues to refine the raw talent on his roster.

While the future of WWE is certainly safe thanks to NXT, there are already few promising stars on the main roster waiting to burst into the main event.

In fact, AJ Styles believes there are two Superstars - who both made their debuts in 2020 - that have the potential to become huge stars.

"Matt Riddle is definitely [one] that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He's definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future," The Phenomenal One told WWE India.

"He's gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who's just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn't be able to do."

Styles was actually asked to name three stars with big potential, but couldn't actually pick a third.

"Number three, that's a tough one. who was the number three guy? It makes me wonder if it's a guy that could be at NXT or who has not yet blossomed and shown his true potential.

"I'm not sure who that is. so the number three, we're gonna give a question mark."

There is plenty of talent in NXT, but right now, it's hardly surprising that AJ has picked Riddle and Lee as the future of WWE. We certainly aren't going to argue there.

