The Mexican-American boxer Ryan Garcia made an impressive comeback after defeating Luke Campbell, his British rival, in order to claim the interim WBC lightweight title.

This defining win took Garcia’s record to 21-0, with 18 of these fights finishing with a KO.

Although the 22-year old prospect secured the win and title via TKO in the seventh round following a punishing body shot, he was dropped for the first time in his career early into the fight by Campbell.

Prior to Ryan’s fine triumph last night, his father, Henry Garcia found himself on the receiving end of a bizarre compliment after DAZN presenter Kate Abdo made this remark about his two sons.

The former Sky Sports news presenter said: “You make them pretty, you make them athletic, that's some good sperm you got there, Sir.”

This compliment comes after her predicition that Garcia would come out on top in his bout against Luke Campbell.

She claimed “I think Ryan’s speed and timing and his confidence right now outweigh the experience factor.”

The unexpected exchange between Abdo and Garcia Sr. gathered some traction and social media erupted and labelled it both the 'quote of the year' but also 'cringy'. Garcia Sr. smiled and replied with:

“Thank you, Kate!”.

Abdo, who is without a doubt one of the best broadcasters going around, was praised by the majority of fans for her humorous comment

Both Henry Garcia’s sons, Ryan and Sean, competed in fights last night. Sean also found himself victorious in the opening fight of the night with a majority decision over Rene Marquez.

All in all, a good day for the Garcia family.

After what seemed a perfect night for Ryan Garcia after retaining his undefeated record and receiving such a compliment, he was called out by Devin Haney on Twitter with him saying ‘KingRy’ is his ‘mandatory’.

Although the Garcia brothers put on excellent displays against their opponents and both coming off victorious, Kate Abdo seems to have stolen the show.

What an exciting start to 2021.

