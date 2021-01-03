FIFA 21: Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn has an insane Ultimate Team featuring Arsenal ace

Steven Bergwijn played his part as Tottenham saw off Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs won 3-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld.

The Dutch winger played the full 90 minutes in the win, setting up Kane's first goal in the rout.

On the back of that win, Bergwijn's Ultimate Team on FIFA 21 has emerged, as posted on Reddit by u/BeatySwallocks.

The Reddit user claims that his mate played against Bergwijn in the Weekend League.

And the former PSV star has an extremely strong XI. You can view it below...

GK: Nick Pope (82)

RB: Hector Bellerin (85)

CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

CB: Carlos Alberto (87)

LB: Alphonso Davies (86)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)

CAM: Eusebio (91)

RW: Lionel Messi (93)

LW: Steven Bergwijn (99)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

Manager: Jose Mourinho

That is a disgusting team.

Pope looks a little bit out of place in goal but that's still very strong across the board.

He has six Icons, which is spearheaded by possibly the best player in the game in Ronaldo.

It's noteworthy that Bergwijn has taken the time to complete the player objectives to get Bellerin in defence.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham clearly doesn't impact his team selection in any way!

Bergwijn has at least stayed loyal to Mourinho, who manages his side.

The Reddit user claims that his friend was beaten 7-2 by Bergwijn. That's not much of a surprise at all when you look at his team!

