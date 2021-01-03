Erling Braut Haaland is a Ballon d'Or winner in the making.

The 20-year-old striker has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world after a goal-filled 2020.

Only Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile from Europe's top five leagues scored more goals than the Norwegian across all competitions last year.

As such, it'll come as no shock to learn that Haaland sits comfortably at the top of the pile in terms of goal contributions from U21 players in 2020.

So let's take a look at the Norweigan's numbers from last year, as well as the other 27 players from Europe's top five divisions aged 21 or under to hit double figures across all competitions.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

28. Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal) - 10

Goals: 3

Assists: 7

27. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) - 10

Goals: 4

Assists: 6

26. Jens Petter Hauge (AC Milan) - 10

Goals: 7

Assists: 3

25. Cucho Hernandez (Getafe) - 10

Goals: 7

Assists: 3

24. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) - 10

Goals: 9

Assists: 1

23. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 11

Goals: 6

Assists: 5

22. Pedro Neto (Wolves) - 11

Goals: 8

Assists: 3

21. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - 12

Goals: 6

Assists: 6

20. Amine Gouiri (Nice) - 12

Goals: 9

Assists: 3

19. Silas Wamangituka (Stuttgart) - 12

Goals: 9

Assists: 3

18. Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 13

Goals: 4

Assists: 9

17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 13

Goals: 4

Assists: 9

16. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) - 13

Goals: 5

Assists: 8

15. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - 13

Goals: 9

Assists: 4

14. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) - 14

Goals: 9

Assists: 5

13. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - 14

Goals: 10

Assists: 4

12. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) - 15

Goals: 9

Assists: 6

11. Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) - 15

Goals: 13

Assists: 2

10. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) - 16

Goals: 13

Assists: 3

9. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - 17

Goals: 12

Assists: 5

8. Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim) - 18

Goals: 10

Assists: 8

7. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) - 18

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

6. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - 19

Goals: 13

Assists: 6

5. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 20

Goals: 11

Assists: 9

4. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - 25

Goals: 12

Assists: 13

3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 27

Goals: 12

Assists: 15

2. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 31

Goals: 19

Assists: 12

1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 39

Goals: 33

Assists: 6

Haaland is simply too good. The Norwegian striker's record of 33 goals and six assists came in just 32 appearances.

Havertz, Sancho and Diaby were the only three U21 players to reach double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions in 2020.

Foden was agonisingly close to being a member of the exclusive club, but fell just short in the assist department.

Still, the City man's stats are mighty impressive and they're yet more evidence that the Englishman should be one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's team sheet.

