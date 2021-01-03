Liverpool transfer news: James Pearce provides update on club's links with Sven Botman

Liverpool are very short when it comes to options at centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, arguably the two best centre-backs in the Premier League, are both out for the vast majority of the season.

Joel Matip is also out through injury, although he is expected to be back in action later this month.

Fabinho, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have all filled in admirably but it's clear they need to strengthen.

Liverpool have been linked with a variety of names.

One of the players they have been strongly rumoured to be after this January is Lille's Sven Botman.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season, featuring in 17 Ligue 1 games.

In fact, according to WhoScored.com, he has been statistically the best centre-back in France's top tier this term.

On the back of his strong form, there have been reports that Liverpool have opened talks for the 20-year-old.

However, it appears that a move will not be happening.

James Pearce, Liverpool reporter for the Athletic, has poured cold water over the reports.

He tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "No talks over a deal for Sven Botman. Liverpool not considering a move for him. Sounds like someone is trying to drive up the price/interest in the Lille defender."

Pearce had a brilliant answer when he was questioned why he follows Botman on Instagram.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

That's a shame for Liverpool.

Botman is a very good young defender who has thrived in his first season at Lille.

But, if Pearce is to be believed, Jurgen Klopp is not fully convinced by him at this stage.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp will delve into the transfer market for a defender or trust his youngsters to fill in.

