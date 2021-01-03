Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started negotiations with Harry Kane over the terms of a new contract.

The Spurs star has been in typically rampant form for Jose Mourinho's side this term, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists in 24 outings across all competitions.

It's the type of stunning return that serves to underline just how fundamental he is to the Lilywhite's success, and also one that is bound to draw interest from rival clubs.

With that in mind, it's no surprise to hear that Daniel Levy and the powers that be at Spurs are aiming to tie him down to fresh terms.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2024 but a report from The Independent claims that Spurs are seeking to secure an extension.

According to the report, Kane is currently content that the club are in position to challenge for trophies under Mourinho and enjoys a good relationship with his Portuguese boss.

The report goes on to claim that Levy has been in contact with Kane's camp about rewarding the England international with a new deal that goes beyond his current £200,000-per-week pay packet.

Pertinently, Kane - valued at £108m by Transfermarkt - is known to be receptive to the prospect of a new contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

If a new deal will deter interest from rival clubs and ensure that Kane remains with Spurs for the best years of his career, then it's an agreement they simply have to reach.

Kane's numbers speaks for themselves and his ability to blend a poacher's instinct with an effortless knack for playmaking makes him a one-of-a-kind talent in modern football.

For Spurs fans it will be encouraging to hear that Kane feels the club are able to challenge for trophies with Mourinho at the helm just under twelve months after he suggested he may be forced to move elsewhere in search of silverware.

Now they'll be hoping Levy can get the deal done as swiftly as possible.

