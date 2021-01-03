The momentum of the UFC shows no signs of slowing down heading into the new year, with the hotly anticipated return of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor being the main event of UFC 257.

The Irishman will square off against ‘The Diamond’ Dustin Poirier, in a repeat of their 2014 clash, where McGregor secured a comprehensive first round TKO win.

Below is a guide on how to tune into UFC 257 from the UK, with dates, times, and the channel it’s scheduled to be broadcast on.

When is UFC 257?

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, January 23 2021.

The early prelims start from 11.30pm GMT, the prelims 1am and the main card from 3am.

Expect the main event of McGregor vs Poirier at around 5am GMT.

UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi plays host.

What TV channel and live stream is UFC 257 on?

UFC 257 will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The price has yet to be announced.

In the US, the event will be live on ESPN+.

What is the full card and prelims?

The full card and the ordering of the fights, which fights are on the early prelims and prelims haven’t been announced at the time of writing. Here is what we know so far:

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood (women's flyweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas (women's strawweight)

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior (middleweight)

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

Shane Burgos vs Hakeem Dawodu (featherweight)

Both men appear in a confident, bullish mood ahead of the rematch, having said the following:

McGregor: "Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!"

Poirier: "I feel like Khabib’s a guy of his word. If he says he’s retired, he’s most likely retired.

"Number two is Gaethje, I got a win over him. I feel like me and Conor could potentially be for the belt.

“I’m a former interim champion looking to get some gold back around my waist.

“Conor is a former undisputed world champion in the lightweight division.

"Both of our last defeats were to the current/’retired’ world champion. So I don’t know.”

One of Poirier’s former teammates, the controversial and outspoken Colby Covington, added some spice to the buildup in a scathing assessment of his compatriot, claiming McGregor will win in a similar manner to the first fight.

Colby Covington: "All I gotta say guys is make sure you guys got the Kleenex ready at the press conference.

“Cause you know Dustin Sore-ier is going to break down on the mic.

“He’s gonna cry to the world, get everyone to feel sympathy and feel bad for him. He’s going to get sparked again in the first round ’cause he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart.

"It’s not going to be competitive. I think Conor’s just going to spark him in the first round."

