Arsenal news: Smith-Rowe tops chart for key passes as Arteta decision pays off

Mikel Arteta has turned the tide at Arsenal following a hat-trick of impressive victories against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners were embroiled in turmoil just before Christmas amid a torrid run of form which saw them fail to win in seven Premier League games.

Following the return of Gabriel Martinelli and the inclusion of academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe, though, Arteta has overseen three consecutive victories to alleviate any fears regarding relegation.

Smith-Rowe, in particular, has been a breath of fresh air in a previously stale midfield.

Willian's impact since arriving at the Emirates Stadium has been underwhelming to say the least, but what were Arsenal really expecting from a 32-year-old has-been midfielder who Chelsea were willing to discard?

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil's omission from the first-team fold this season has left Arsenal with a dearth of creativity in midfield.

But Arteta's decision to hand Smith-Rowe an opportunity to impress has proven to be a stroke of genius, one that has bolstered the north London club's playmaking endeavours.

Since the 20-year-old was selected against Chelsea on Boxing Day, Arsenal have won all three of their league fixtures.

Smith-Rowe has provided two assists in those games and his second gave Bukayo Saka the simplest of tap-ins against West Bromwich Albion last night to round off a mesmerising team goal from the visiting side.

The slick, free-flowing nature of the move was reminiscent of the great Arsenal sides that once regularly competed for Premier League titles.

That Smith-Rowe has recorded a squad-high two key passes per game - more than Willian (1.3) and Bukayo Saka (1.1) - provides a revealing statistic to substantiate Arsenal's visible attacking improvement with him in the team.

It turns out the solution to Arsenal's creative crisis was under Arteta's nose the whole time, even if it took a bold decision to hand the former Huddersfield loanee his first league start of the season against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

The Spaniard's staunchest critics will argue that he waited far too long to make significant alterations to his personnel before putting his trust in Smith-Rowe, and on recent evidence it's difficult to argue that his failure to mix up his starting XI could cost Arsenal a place in Europe this season.

But it's these types of mistakes that will form a crucial part of the learning curve for Arteta during his first full season in management.

Now he's learned the error of his ways, Smith-Rowe could become a key player for the 38-year-old as he bids to drive Arsenal up the table during the second half of the season.

