With Ederson having to self-isolate due to coronavirus, Manchester City had to play American Zack Steffen for their visit to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old had been signed from Columbus Crew SC in the summer of 2019 and had only played four times for the club in cup competitions.

Starting in an away match against Chelsea was a completely different kettle of fish.

You couldn’t blame him if he was a little nervous. However, you can blame him for forgetting the rules - which he appeared to do after just a couple of minutes.

That’s because Steffen decided he would pick up inside his penalty area.

How bizarre.

What was possibly even more bizarre was the fact Chelsea took it from OUTSIDE the penalty area.

Frank Lampard’s side didn’t make the most of the dangerous situation.

What a strange series of events.

Steffen survived that lapse in concentration and was soon watching on from the other end as his side tore Chelsea apart.

First, Ilkay Gundogan turned and finished superly from Phil Foden's pass to put City 1-0 ahead.

Then, Foden finished neatly at the near post from Kevin de Bruyne's cross.

Steffen was only playing due to City's coronavirus crisis which has left them without a number of players, as Ederson self-isolates.

Before the match, Pep Guardiola explained the situation.

“It was four people – [including] two players – the first time and then three more," Guardiola said.

“I don’t think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know tomorrow.

Asked why he was unable to name the players, Guardiola replied: “We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe.

“You will see the line-ups and three important players not there, so you will know exactly but I’m not allowed to tell you.”

