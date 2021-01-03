Bruno Fernandes may be the talk of the town at Manchester United this season, but it's been a solid first half of the campaign for Marcus Rashford as well.

In fact, the England international has clocked up the second-most Premier League minutes of any United player after captain Harry Maguire, while he's also only second to the Red Devils' aforementioned midfield maestro for top flight goals and assists amongst Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's squad.

Not that his form has been limited to the Premier League - in fact, despite United crashing out of the competition in the Group Stages, the 23-year-old bagged six Champions League goals in as many outings.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Rashford has been a persistent handful for opposition defences and if the fact he's overall made 22 goal contributions in 25 appearances this season doesn't adequately back that up, the visual evidence certainly does.

Indeed, a video compiling Rashford's most dastardly mazy runs this season has been created by Twitter user @SackOle, and safe to say it's already got plenty of attention on the social media platform.

The video contains a series of clips of Rashford taking on a handful of defenders at a time and leaving most of them on their backsides, before having a pop at goal.

If there's one slight criticism it's that none of these dribbles ended with the ball making the back of the net ripple. But you have to imagine if Rashford keeps causing defences these kinds of problems, the final result will be glorious solo goals more often than not.

News Now - Sport News