We didn't know what state Manchester City would be in as they travelled to Chelsea on Sunday night.

Their previous fixture against Everton had been postponed due to several players testing positive for coronavirus.

The virus was still causing problems with the squad but their match against Chelsea went ahead.

Would they struggle without the likes of Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia?

No chance.

At the time of writing at half-time, they lead Chelsea 3-0.

Ilkay Gundogan notched the first with a brilliant turn and finish.

His provider, Phil Foden, grabbed the second from Kevin de Bruyne's cross.

Then, Raheem Sterling went clear and his effort hit the post before it was converted by De Bruyne.

A loss in this manner will heap pressure on Frank Lampard.

Heading into the match, Chelsea had won just once in their previous six matches in all competitions.

A draw against Krasnador in the Champions League was followed up with a loss to Everton in the Premier League. They then lost to Wolves. They did manage to beat West Ham 3-0 but, on Boxing Day, they lost 3-1 in a London derby against Arsenal. They could then only draw 1-1 at home to Aston Villa last time out.

A defeat would leave them 8th in the table, seven points off the top having a played a game more than both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Having spent the best part of £250 million in the summer, Lampard knows he has to challenge for the title this season.

At the moment, that is looking increasingly unlikely.

News Now - Sport News