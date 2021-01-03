Jadon Sancho badly needed another goal against Wolfsburg.

Prior to his strike in Borussia Dortmund's recent 2-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig, the forward had been on a run of seven fruitless games.

In truth, the England international has looked unsettled all season following the collapse of the protracted saga which was supposed to take him back to Manchester United in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Sancho will return to the Premier League, though all the expectations are that he will be snapped up by one of either United, Chelsea, or even Liverpool.

If he's to seal a deal of that magnitude, he'll need to continue impressing in the Bundesliga and he certainly didn't do that in the first half.

He was guilty of a horror miss in front of an open goal shortly before the interval:

Erling Haaland could be seen looking exasperated, but fortunately Sancho more than made up for it with his goal right at the end of the game.

With Dortmund already leading through Manuel Akanji, the 20-year-old went on a brilliant run to leave Paulo Otávio trailing in his wake and make it 2-0. Dortmund moved up to fourth, though they're still six points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Check out his goal below:

Shades of Lionel Messi on Jerome Boateng as he made the full-back eat grass.

Otávio could be seen stretched out on the turf as Sancho celebrated with his BVB teammates.

It was a brilliant bit of trickery from the starlet, the sort which epitomises why he is so in demand right now.

Dortmund's valuation of over £100 million was the main stumbling block which prevented him leaving at the end of last season, but more goals like that and he'll have plenty of suitors again come the summer.

News Now - Sport News