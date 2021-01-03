Leeds United news: Phil Hay delivers verdict on Illan Meslier

Marcelo Bielsa's travelling Leeds United side played in the manner we've come to expect away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Aiming to build attacks from deep and play through the lines, the Whites dominated possession but ultimately played into the hands of Jose Mourinho's counter-attacking philosophy.

Perhaps the Argentine will consider a more reserved, less expansive approach next time he plays against Spurs, though history would suggest that's unlikely to be the case.

Every player is expected to adhere to Bielsa's principles in this free-flowing system, including goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has showcased remarkable composure and an impressive range of passing this season, but his almost nonchalant approach to distribution, which bears similarity to the calmness of Manchester City's Ederson, has come close to costing the Whites on more than one occasion.

Meslier made amends for misplacing a pass inside his own area against the Baggies last time out by pulling off a magnificent point-blank save, but some of his decision making is beginning to irk the Whites faithful.

Following the Yorkshire outfit's defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one supporter expressed frustration at Meslier's tendency to give the ball away in Phil Hay's Q&A column on The Athletic, suggesting that it has become a fundamental issue.

In response to the supporter, the respected Leeds correspondent suggested his misplaced passes will eventually come back to bite him.

“Safe to say it's not a deliberate thing. The passes he's attempting are following the game plan. But he needs to sharpen up with them because the nature of them means they will come at a cost.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Misplaced passes are, unfortunately, a likely by-product of Bielsa's style of play.

Of course, Meslier has been guilty of surrendering possession in really dangerous areas, but his steadfast commitment to trusting in the game plan is admirable and will breed its own rewards in the long-term.

At just 20 years of age Meslier, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, is showing raw bravery and technique to fulfil his manager's demands, and with more experience his decision making is destined to improve.

And let's not forget that the former Lorient stopper has made myriad first-class saves this season, including a smart stop to deny Steven Bergwijn in the second half yesterday.

Leeds' number one does need to sharpen up with his distribution as Hay concludes, but the good news for Bielsa is that all the signs are there to suggest he has the natural ability to stamp them out.

