Chelsea went into their clash against Manchester City in a wretched run of form and that continued on Sunday evening.

With City struggling with a coronavirus breakout in their squad, Pep Guardiola's side were missing Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia.

But they hardly did 'miss them' as they were 3-0 up by half time.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring before Phil Foden made it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

When Kevin de Bruyne finished after Raheem Sterling had struck the post, it was game over.

Callum Hudson-Odoi did grab a consolation late in the second half but it was far too little, far too late.

Frank Lampard is now under immense pressure as they sit 8th in the Premier League, seven points behind Liverpool and Manchester United having played a game more.

When you consider Lampard spent the best part of £250 million, it's hardly surprising that there are questions being asked.

Lampard splashed the cash to bring in several world-class talents but they just haven't performed so far this season.

One of those is Timo Werner, who cost the club £47.5million in the summer. The German looks completely lacking confidence right now having scored just four Premier League goals in 17 appearances.

And his lack of confidence was summed up in the final minutes of Chelsea's loss to City as they appearing to injure himself when attempting to take a short corner.

Passing the ball a few yards should be pretty simple for a professional footballer but Werner ended up kicking the corner flag before going down on his hunches having hurt himself.

It also prompted Guardiola to shout "yellow card" as Werner went down to the ground according to journalist Ed Aarons. Even the City manager is mocking Werner.

How embarrassing.

