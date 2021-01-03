Frank Lampard looks to be on the brink following Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Blues slumped to their fourth loss in six games as Pep Guardiola's side cruised to a three-goal lead in just over half an hour.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a brilliant finish on the turn, before Phil Foden made his flick from Kevin De Bruyne look easy to double the visitors' lead.

The Belgian then finished Chelsea off with a rebound off the post following a mazy run from Raheem Sterling.

Where does this leave Lampard? According to The Athletic, he's now in 'serious danger' of losing his job.

Journalist Liam Twomey says the board have "already begun making alternative plans".

The club are alarmed not only by their recent results, but also by the form of new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Indeed, Lampard was given over £200m to spend this summer and yet his men sit eighth in the table.

The Englishman now has the fewest points-per-game tally of any Chelsea manager in the Roman Abramovich era.

And the Russian isn't exactly a patient man.

Per the same report, Chelsea are particularly concerned by Lampard's management because he has fallen out with a number of players. It's claimed there are "tensions" between the manager and several fringe members of the squad.

The only real positive he can take from the weekend is that Mauricio Pochettino, who was seen as a potential replacement by the hierarchy, has now been snapped up PSG.

While it's stressed that he could yet see out the season if results do improve, it's clear the former Derby boss is now walking on thin ice.

Anything less than a victory in the derby against Fulham in Chelsea's next Premier League game could spell the end.

