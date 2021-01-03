The first weekend of 2021 meant one thing for the best players in Europe - the fight for the 2021 Ballon d’Or begins.

Robert Lewandowski was robbed of the honour last year as France Football cancelled the award ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be desperate to equal Lionel Messi’s record of six titles, despite turning 36 next month.

Messi will also have aspirations to win it for the seventh time and may need to leave Barcelona in order to do so.

On Sunday night, Barca travelled to rock bottom Huesca as they attempted to get their season back on track.

At the time of writing, they lead 1-0 thanks to Frankie de Jong’s finish. But much of the credit must go to Messi who produced a brilliant cross.

But we’re not here to talk about Messi’s brilliance. It’s something we do on a daily basis and he's probably the greatest player to have ever played the game.

Therefore, when he does something human we simply have to talk about it.

And in the first half against Huesca, Messi did just that.

The cross came in from Jordi Alba and the Argentine attempted a ‘jump’ volley at the back post. Think Paulo di Canio for West Ham against Wimbledon.

However, Messi’s attempt was simply awful as he screwed it wide. Honestly, it was probably the worst effort of his incredible career.

Oh dear.

As of January 1, Messi is free to negotiate a contract with any foreign club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Messi insisted he will wait until the end of the campaign before making his decision.

"Nothing will be crystal clear before the end of the year. I'll wait until the season is over," Messi admitted.

"What matters now is thinking about the team, finishing the year well and not being distracted by other things.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm focused on what we have here and battling for whatever we can.

"I'm not thinking about how the year will end. As of today, it wouldn't be wise for me to say what I'm going to do because I don't know."

We doubt anyone wants to sign him after seeing that volley.

We are, of course, joking.

