It's well documented enough that Pele is keen to hang on to his goalscoring records - but he was never going to hold off Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese broke the deadlock in Juventus's Serie A game against Udinese, in doing so equalling the Brazilian's career record of 757 goals.

And by the second half, Pele's record had been sent tumbling.

The 35-year-old raced through the defence and fired into the bottom right corner.

His two goals can be seen below:

That's the 20th successive calendar year Ronaldo has scored in. Even more impressively, he's also scored at least 20 goals for club and country in the last FIFTEEN seasons.

The man simply doesn't age.

Will this be the year of his sixth Ballon d'Or? He's got 2021 off to a flyer at any rate.

More to follow.

