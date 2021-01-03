Something is going badly wrong at Chelsea right now.

Pressure is mounting on Frank Lampard following the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City, the club's fourth reverse in six games.

Roman Abramovich isn't exactly known for holding back when the Blues are in a crisis - but neither is Roy Keane.

The Irishman was in the Sky Sports studio covering the game and he was alarmed by what he saw from the hosts.

Mason Mount came in for particular criticism for his role in the first goal, scored thanks to an exquisite turn from Ilkay Gundogan.

Keane lays into Mount...

“Mason Mount, he’s standing there as a midfielder getting back, the centre-half’s got to do better… Mason Mount’s watching him, he’s got to put a challenge in," Keane said.

“Frank (Lampard) can be scratching his head after the game, he’ll be frustrated – I’m looking forward to his interview.

“When you’ve got your midfielders coming back – and I know Mount is more of an attacking player, he’s got to put his foot in, make a sacrifice, tackle him!”

The England international wasn't the only one he had stern words for.

...And Chelsea's attack

Chelsea had over £142m worth of attacking talent on the pitch and yet they managed just two shots on target, one of which was Callum Hudson-Odoi's consolation strike in stoppage time.

"The attacking players need to show up," Keane said at half-time. "They've a lot of quality but for me they don't look like they're up for it...What do Chelsea need? They need a miracle to get back into this game. They've been shocking, they're not showing any aggression."

On Chelsea's business

"For the money they've spent, they don't look any stronger...But the bit I always scratch my head at and you're watching teams having an off day is when players don't run back or put a tackle in. Even with [N'Golo] Kante, an experienced international player making a mistake for the third goal.

"Players not sprinting back, I really don't get that. I've been in football a long time, and people try and analyse that. That should be in your instinct as a human being and a footballer.

"There was a lack of energy, when you're playing a game and you're losing 3-0 and you're not putting any tackles in on anybody. That's a huge concern for me...He's got senior players out there, he's got lads who have won the World Cup."

News Now - Sport News