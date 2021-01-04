Frank Lampard’s managerial reign at Chelsea could be coming to an end soon.

The Blues lost yet again on Sunday, with Manchester City strolling to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

He’s now the bookies' favourite to be sacked.

Two months ago, we ranked all 20 Premier League managers from ‘Sacked Soon’ to ‘World Class' using Tiermaker.

Remarkably, Lampard was in the ‘Potential greatness’ category.

How times have changed.

Things have also changed dramatically for Ole Gunnar Solskajer.

We stuck him in the ‘Sacked soon’ section two months ago but his United side are now level with Liverpool at the top of the table.

So, let’s see an upgraded ranking of every Premier League gaffer.

Sacked soon

- Frank Lampard

- Chris Wilder

Chelsea are on a wretched run of form and Lampard is the favourite to be the next manager sacked. Two months ago, we placed the Chelsea boss in the ‘Potential greatness’ category.

Wilder is also under pressure despite his previous incredible work at Sheffield United. The Blades are 12 points from safety having picked up just two draws all season.

Middle of the road

- Mikel Arteta

- Steve Bruce

- Scott Parker

- Graham Potter

- Sam Allardyce

Previously, Arteta was in the ‘Elite’ category. In hindsight, that was far too hasty from us. A few weeks ago, the Spaniard would have been in the ‘Sacked soon’ section but three consecutive wins sees him slot into ‘middle of the road.’

Bruce’s Newcastle look as though they will survive relegation this season due to the fact there are three clubs worse than them. In truth, they’re horrible to watch.

Parker has given Fulham a bit of hope in recent weeks, which has seen him rise from ‘Sacked soon’ to the next category up.

Potter has dropped with Brighton still playing well but only winning two of their 17 matches this season.

Allardyce apepars to have an impossible job on his hands at West Brom and has already suffered several heavy defeats.

Criminally underrated

- Sean Dyche

- Roy Hodgson

- David Moyes

- Nuno Espirito Santo

Dyce is another to have moved up with Burnley having won three of their previous five matches.

Hodgson remains ‘underrated’ despite Palace suffering a difficult time of late - including a 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

Moyes’ West Ham got a great result against Everton to climb to 10th as they look for a top half finish.

Espirito Santo has tumbled down from ‘Elite’ with Wolves struggling without Raul Jimenez.

Potential greatness

- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

- Jose Mourinho

- Dean Smith

- Marcelo Bielsa

- Brendan Rodgers

- Ralph Hasenhuttl

Incredibly, Solskajer has moved from ’Sacked soon’ two months ago to ‘Potential greatness’ with Manchester United ‘joint-top’ in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has fallen from ‘Elite’ with his Tottenham side falling from the top of the table in the last couple of months.

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are having a fantastic campaign and are currently 7th, six points off the top with a game in hand.

Leeds are probably the most entertaining sides in the league and Bielsa will be satisfied with their current position of 12th.

Leicester are currently one point behind Liverpool and United as Brendan Rodgers looks to lead the Foxes to their second Premier League title.

Southampton were briefly in a title race but the Saints are now 9th with no wins from their previous four matches. Hasenhuttl is still doing a fantastic job, though.

Elite

- Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti perhaps gets the ‘Elite’ status for his CV, rather than his current work. Not that he’s doing badly with Everton in sixth and well in the race for a top-four finish.

World-class

- Jurgen Klopp

- Pep Guardiola

We can’t separate them.

Despite the table currently looking a bit of a mess, it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be, once again, between Liverpool and Manchester City for the title. No other Premier League manager can come close right now.

Final rankings

So, Lampard appears to be clinging onto his job with Chelsea having won once in their previous five league matches. Having spent almost £250 million in the summer, Lampard needs to be challenging for the title - not sitting 8th.

But Wilder could also leave before Lampard does. Two draws and 15 defeats from their opening 17 matches has alerted the attention of Derby who could lose their record as the worst Premier League side ever.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer has the potential to catapult himself into the ‘Elite’ category if he can lead United to the title. We didn’t think we’d be saying that a few months ago.

Similar things could be said about Smith, Rodgers and Hasenhuttl who are all achieving great things for Aston Villa, Leicester and Southampton respectively. A top-four finish - or better - would be a huge success for those three clubs.

Like it did from November, our ranking will no doubt be changing yet again in a few months' time.

