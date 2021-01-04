Manchester City were back to their brilliant best at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side have endured a tough start to the 2020/21 season, but blew Chelsea away with a dazzling team display to claim a deserved 3-1 victory.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored the goals to put City in a commanding position after just 34 minutes, with Callum Hudson-Odoi notching a late consolation for the hosts.

In truth, the scoreline flattered Chelsea, as they were comprehensively outplayed by City's slick, interchanging attack.

De Bruyne was the architect behind the team's potency going forward, the Belgian dropping yet another masterclass against a Premier League top six rival.

But this time, the 29-year-old didn't do so from his usual attacking midfield position. Instead, he was tasked with leading the line in the absence of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

De Bruyne performed the task so well that Guardiola may opt to use the silky playmaker in the role again this season.

The Belgian scored, assisted and constantly put Chelsea centre-backs Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma on the back foot.

As a result, his highlights from the game - which you can watch below - are seriously impressive.

De Bruyne as a centre-forward vs Chelsea

What. A. Player.

De Bruyne is the definition of a 'complete footballer' and Sunday was a stern reminder that he's still the best player in the Premier League.

After the game, former City defender Micah Richards echoed those thoughts in the Sky Sports studio.

"I've talked about De Bruyne for so long, he's just incredible to watch," Richards said, per Daily Mail. "He says he's played there before. He's just a complete footballer.

"He can do both attacking and defensive work. It takes some beating to be better than him, it's just absolutely incredible. I think he's consistent.

"He's so passionate and he wants to show the world what he can do because he's an absolute gem of a player. He's one of the best midfielders we've ever seen in the Premier League."

With an in-form De Bruyne weaving his magic, City will have a huge say in this season's title race.

News Now - Sport News