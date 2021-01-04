Newcastle transfer news: Steve Bruce wants Hamza Choudhury and Fikayo Tomori

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing two Premier League outcasts on loan this month.

The Magpies remain on 20 points this season having suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Bruce's side are in the midst of a difficult run of six Premier League games without a win, and may need some January arrivals to ensure they steer well clear of the relegation places this season.

According to the Daily Mail, the North East outfit are one of three clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan until the end of the season.

The report claims that the player is keen to feature more regularly having made just three league appearances this season, and Bruce is known to be an admirer of the peripheral enforcer.

And Choudhury is not the only potential loanee on Bruce's radar.

Indeed, the 60-year-old boss has reportedly asked about Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori - valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt - midway through a season in which he has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Newcastle certainly aren't short of options in central midfield with Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick and the Longstaff brothers all available for selection.

The tough-tackling Choudhury - valued at £7.2m - has shown plenty of promise since arriving on the scene at Leicester, but the Magpies are crying out for more guile in central midfield rather than another defensive-minded talent.

On the other hand, Tomori, who has played just 44 minutes of league football this season, would be an excellent addition to the defensive unit and give Bruce another valuable option in his preferred back-five system.

The England international will surely be eyeing a move away from Chelsea to give himself a fighting chance of securing a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2021 squad, and St James' Park could be the perfect place for him to kickstart his stuttering career.

News Now - Sport News