Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 757th and 758th career goals on Sunday evening.

The Portuguese got his 2021 off to the perfect start in Juventus' 4-1 home win over Udinese.

Ronaldo also assisted Federico Chiesa's goal to make it 2-0 on the night, but it was his brilliant brace that made all the headlines.

As a result of his second strike of the match, the 35-year-old has overtaken Brazilian legend Pele as football's second-highest ever goalscorer and is now just one behind Josef Bican in top spot.

It's a quite ridiculous achievement and given his impressive physical condition, the Juventus superstar will all but certainly surpass the 800-goal mark during his career.

After Ronaldo struck against Udinese to leapfrog Pele in the scoring charts, Match of the Day host Gary Lineker tweeted out a stat that highlights just how ridiculous the Portuguese's record is.

The 60-year-old posted on the social media platform: "So @Cristiano has beaten @Pele’s record for career goals with his 758th strike. That’s about 42 goals a season for 18 years. Mind-blowing."

Forty-two goals a year, for 18 years?! Yeah, that's how ridiculously consistent Ronaldo has been in front of goal since his senior debut in 2002 at Sporting Lisbon.

For most world-class forwards, rippling the back of the net 42 times in a calendar year would represent an anomaly, a freakishly good spell of goalscoring.

In Ronaldo's world, it's simply another day at the office and that's why many across the world believe the age-defying forward is the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

The Portuguese's brace against Udinese took his goal tally in Serie A this season to 14 from just 11 appearances.

Across all competitions with the Bianconeri in 2020/21, the Portuguese has struck 18 times in 15 games, including four goals in as many Champions League games.

Will we see Ronaldo holding up Ballon d'Or number six come the end of the year?

