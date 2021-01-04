Chelsea are in a spot of bother right now.

The Blues have won just once in their previous six Premier League matches following their 3-1 loss at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side have gone from title challengers to 8th and seven points adrift of top having played a game more.

Suddenly, there is pressure on Lampard having spent almost £250 million in the summer.

New arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have struggled to hit the ground running and Lampard is now the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next manager sacked.

On Sunday, they were totally outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

City found themselves 3-0 ahead by half-time before they took their foot off the gas after the break.

Peter Drury on commentary certainly didn’t help.

Many regard Drury as the greatest commentator around, dubbed football’s poet thanks to his incredible way for words.

And he was at it yesterday at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, a brilliant thread has emerged of Drury’s rather brutal lines during the match.

A video has emerged of one of his comments as he says “Chelsea have had their first touch since about last Tuesday.”

Check out some of the other savage remarks he made during the 90 minutes.

“The Lamp is Lampard has gone off. Now Stamford Bridge is in darkness.”

“More blue balls for the London blues.”

“With Mendy in goal, it seems nothing has been mended in this Chelsea team.”

“When Mendy first came, he was showing his capabilities. Now, he is showing his Kepabilities.”

“Things have reached another level. Manchester City are turning Stamford Bridge into Birchenough Bridge.”

“When it comes to mountains that need climbing, Chelsea are at the foot of a steep one.”

Drury was on fine form as Chelsea struggle for any kind of form.

News Now - Sport News