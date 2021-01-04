Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is, according to Forbes, the highest-paid actor on the planet. He is known for being highly generous with both his time and his wealth.

The 48-year-old star recently reached out to a struggling widowed father-of-two to deliver Christmas gifts to the man and his family. However, 'Dwanta Claus' has not stopped there.

Johnson recently brought his long-time friend - and former wrestling colleague - Bruno Lauer out to the set of his Young Rock television show. However, Johnson had not arranged the reunion simply to catch up.

Best known to WWE fans as Harvey Wippleman, Lauer took Johnson in when he was just 15 years old. Johnson famously moved around frequently during his childhood, following his father Rocky Johnson across the country as he wrestled.

It was, though, not always possible for Johnson to live with his father.

The former eight-time WWE Champion shared the story of the pair's friendship in a touching Instagram video.

"Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer - or I prefer to call him, 'Downtown Bruno'... My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

"When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn't gonna live with my dad. S*** happens, plans change and that's the way it goes... Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel," recalled Johnson.

"Bruno could've (and should've) said 'hell no, I'm not takin' in some kid who I don't know'... But he didn't.

"He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends."

Lauer became a mentor-type figure to Johnson - and would help the youngster out again when he moved to Memphis in 1996 to begin his own wrestling career.

One memory of Lauer that Johnson has never forgotten is the time that the veteran manager helped him hustle his first car.

"Hell, when I was 15 years old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville.

"But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was second crackhead passed out on the floor in the back!"

After recalling that bizarre experience, Johnson revealed that he was going to return the favour to Lauer, by gifting him a brand-new Ford F-150 truck.

"Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me 'buy' my first car - I figured I could return the favour and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat."

Lauer was understandably emotional after being presented with his new vehicle, which retails for approximately $30,000 - slightly more than the $40 that he originally gave Jonhson.

"I love you man, and not because of this, because of who you are," said Lauer to Johnson, before the pair shared a hug.

The Rock is truly one of a kind.

