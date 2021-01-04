Manchester United have won a considerable amount of penalties in recent times.

In fact, since the start of last season, the Red Devils have been presented with the chance to score from 12 yards on 33 occasions in all competitions.

The latest penalty awarded to United came on New Year's Day, when Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Paul Pogba in the box.

Bruno Fernandes duly converted the penalty, but in the aftermath of the game, there was much debate as to whether it was actually a foul on Pogba.

It looked harsh, however, VAR were happy with Michael Oliver's on-field call and decided not to overturn the decision.

The debate has continued in the aftermath of the game, though, with Richard Keys and Andy Gray launching an extraordinary attack on United when discussing the club's recent penalty record on beIN SPORTS over in Qatar.

Keys said: “There is the evidence that rather supports my argument. I think it’s impossible that one team can be awarded [penalties] in that manner so often.

“These two [Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford] are serial offenders for me. These go over when you sneeze on them. And I’m a little surprised to see Bruno Fernandes only has two. I thought he would be more ‘successful’ than that.”

Gray naturally agreed with his colleague and added: “So that’s a season in a half, 50 odd games. That’s more than a penalty every other game. It’s an extraordinary amount of penalties.

“I’m guessing, and I don’t know, that it’s the likes of which we’ve never seen before. In that short of time, in less than a season in a half, 33 penalties have been given to your team.

“There’s also a large chuck of those that are debatable.”

Keys replied: “I would say 20 of those 33. It is something for me that needs to be looked at.

“Referees need to be more aware of and I think yesterday’s [against Villa] was a great example of it. They’re clever.”

Keys and Gray are aware that VAR has been in place to review the 33 penalties awarded to United, right?

As for the former's comments about Rashford and Martial, the Red Devils forward are two of the fastest and most skilful players around, so of course they're going to attract more fouls in the box.

A rather unnecessary attack from two men who haven't exactly covered themselves in glory down the years...

