Manchester United are unexpectedly in the 2020/21 Premier League title race.

After a sub-par start to the season, the Red Devils have really found their groove under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United haven't lost in the Premier League since November 1st and are currently level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table.

The team's big names are starting to fire on all cylinders and there's genuine optimism that the club will be lifting league title number 21 in May.

However, there's still the niggling issue that is the need for a mini overhaul of the squad.

Thankfully for United fans, the club appear to be looking at fixing that problem this month, as they're seeking to offload six first-team players during the transfer window.

As reported by The Sun, the Red Devils are looking at a mixture of loan and permanent deals to help trim down their squad - as well as the wage bill.

Argentine pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are very likely to leave the club on a permanent basis in January, as is Phil Jones, who is reportedly wanted by relegation-threatened West Brom.

Jesse Lingard and Daniel James' futures at United are also up in the air, although a deal for the latter would surely only be a temporary one given he's just 23 years of age.

The final player the Red Devils are looking to offload in January is academy graduate Brandon Williams, but the versatile defender will only be departing Old Trafford on loan.

Bayer Leverkusen and Southampton have both expressed interest in signing the 20-year-old for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

All six potential exits make sense for United. Romero, Rojo, Jones and Lingard all have no future whatsoever at the club, while James and Williams are in desperate need of regular game time.

In terms of potential incomings, Solskjaer and the board will only look to sign players that will seriously improve the squad.

Make of that what you will...

