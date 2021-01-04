Although the PlayStation 5 received its global release more than six weeks ago, Sony's latest console remains in painfully short supply.

The tech giant previously admitted that it was taken by surprise by the level of demand for the hardware, leading to mass shortages across the globe.

With no sign of the console at retail outlets, the secondary market is the only option at present for those who want to get their hands on a PS5 straightaway.

Prior to Christmas, there were widespread reports of online auction sellers demanding more than double the retail price for each PS5 they sold - with some pocketing thousands in profit as a result.

It has now been revealed, though, that there is an even more expensive option on the market - although this particular one-of-a-kind console would look magnificent as part of anyone's gaming set-up!

Russian luxury brand Caviar, famous for selling gold-plated iPhones and iPads, is now offering a PlayStation 5 plated in no less than 20 kilograms of 18-karat gold.

Known as the 'Golden Rock', this unique console replicates the feel gold ore with its jagged, rocky texture.

"About 20 kilograms of gold were used to create it... This is a real masterpiece of jewellery," boasts the company's website, which also confirms that eight sheets of solid gold were used in its production.

The extravagant console will, as you might expect, not come cheap and so Caviar go into great detail on its website in an attempt to sell the qualities of its latest creation.

"The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewellery technique, which adds volume and texture to the model. The inspiration for the designers was the unique geometry of the gold ore and the graceful, beautiful outlines of the rock. That is why the console was named Golden Rock."

No price details are listed on the product page. Instead, the company invites inquiries from genuinely interested parties. This is typically a sign that the cost will be well beyond the budget of most of us.

However, that is fair for a product that is laden in a considerable amount of gold.

For those that want a PS5 - and have deep enough pockets - this would be the definition of a statement purchase.

News Now - Sport News