Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 next month.

Try telling that to the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo started 2021 with a bang as he scored twice during Juventus’ 4-1 victory over Udinese.

In doing so, he overtook Pele’s incredible goalscoring record of 757 strikes.

Ronaldo has now notched 758 goals during his illustrious career and sits second in the all time goalscoring list.

Officials figures are widely disputed but, according to numerous sources, he’s now just one goal away from Josef Bican’s tally of 758.

Incredible.

But who else makes up the top 10 for official goals only?

Let's take a look.

10. Arthur Friedenreich - 554 goals

Having played between 1909 and 1935, there is, naturally, some controversy over Friedenreich’s numbers. He played for a whole host of clubs in his native Brazil, with the book O Tigre do futebo by Alexandre da Costa claiming he scored 554 goals in 561 matches.

9. Ferenc Deak - 558 goals

The Hungarian bagged 220 goals in 72 games for Szentlőrinci and 200 goals in 140 games for Ferencvárosi to help him reach a tally of 558. He also scored 29 in 20 matches for his country.

8. Eusebio - 615 goals

Eusebio’s numbers were boosted by his incredible 473 goals in 440 appearances for Benfica from 1960-1975. Previously, he had scored 77 in 42 matches for Sporting de Lourenco Marques in Mozambique.

7. Ferenc Puskas - 706 goals

Puskas was such an incredible goalscorer that they named an award after him. After a ridiculous 358 strikes for Budapest Honvéd, he moved to Real Madrid and managed a further 242. For Hungary, he bagged 84 in 85. Wow.

6. Gerd Muller - 720 goals

Muller fully deserves his place in the list with his goals coming in the modern day - from 1963-1981 - and, therefore, his figures are likely to be far more accurate. He managed 563 goals in 605 matches for Bayern Munich as well as 68 in 62 for West Germany.

5. Romario - 734 goals

Romario’s figures are highly disputed with some claiming he scored more than 1,000 goals. But, officially, he reached 734 for the likes of PSV, Barcelona, and Flamengo. He also scored 55 in 70 for Brazil.

4. Lionel Messi - 742 goals

Messi recently broke Pele’s record of the most goals scored for a single club and he’s coming for his official goal record too. At the age of 33, the Argentine must be setting his sights on becoming the greatest goalscorer ever.

3. Pele - 757 goals

It’s been a tough few weeks for Pele with Messi breaking his single club record and Ronaldo overtaking him in the list of official goals scored. Pele scored 643 for Santos as well as adding even more for New York Cosmos at the end of his career. Pele also scored 77 in 92 matches for Brazil

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 758 goals

Ronaldo has overtaken and it’ll only be a matter of time before he becomes No.1. He may be getting older but there’s simply no stopping him.

1. Josef Bican - 759 goals

The GOAT of goalscoring - for a few more days anyway. Bican played from 1931-1955 and supposedly bagged 759 goals during that time. Most of them came at Slavia Prague, where he notched 529 in 275 matches! With that kind of record, it’s astonishing that Ronaldo is about to cruise past him.

