Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021 got off to the perfect start on Sunday evening against Udinese.

The Juventus superstar's first game of the new year yielded two goals and an assist in a comprehensive 4-1 win for the Italian champions.

Ronaldo fired home the opening goal of the game in the 31st minute, the 35-year-old cutting in from the left and unleashing an unstoppable shot past the 'keeper with his trusty right peg.

Early in the second half, the Portuguese teed up summer signing Federico Chiesa with a beautiful left-footed through ball as the Bianconeri doubled their advantage.

On the 70 minute mark, Ronaldo struck for the second time to put the game to bed and seal the three points for Andrea Pirlo's side.

The former Real Madrid man fired home with his weaker left foot from inside the box to make it 3-0, the strike seeing him overtake Pele to become the second highest goalscorer in football history.

Not a bad night's work, Cristiano. His tally of 758 career goals is scarcely believable, especially when you consider that the modern era of the professional game has seen an increase in quality levels and overall competitiveness.

What's also remarkable is just how good Ronaldo still is at the age of 35 and his performance against Udinese was proof that age really is just a number for the Portuguese Adonis.

His highlights from the game are incredible and at this rate, he'll probably score close to 1000 career goals before finally calling it a day.

Ronaldo vs Udinese

How does Ronaldo still have that iconic burst of acceleration just over a month before his 36th birthday?! A physical freak of nature - in a good way.

The Portuguese has been in red hot form for the majority of the 2020/21 season, scoring 18 goals in just 15 games across all competitions, including 14 in 11 Serie A appearances.

His strikes against Udinese also marked the 20th consecutive year in which Ronaldo has scored a goal at senior level.

We may never see a player quite like him again.

