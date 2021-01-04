Footage of Mike Tyson sparring with Mike Russell shows how powerful the former heavyweight champion still is.

The clip, which was originally shared by his trainer Rafael Cordeiro, has Tyson dancing around an Octagon and putting together several combinations to catch his partner unaware.

While Tyson's presence in an Octagon and not a boxing ring shouldn't excite anybody about a career switch-up, there's little left to question about the capabilities of the 54-year-old.

Tyson made a sensational return to boxing at the end of November last year, his first fight in 15 years, when he squared off against another former heavyweight champion in Roy Jones Jr.

Although the bout ended in a draw, it was enough for Tyson to confirm that he's more than willing to get back into the ring.

On an Instagram Live session with Patrick Mouratoglou, Tyson was asked whether he would take to the ring once more, to which he replied: "Yeah, absolutely. It’ll be better this time."

Tyson also discussed the start of the Legends Only League, stating that since its launch, a host of other athletes have been hoping to get involved.

“Once I announced that I was going to do my exhibition, everybody, all these other athletes all wanted to get involved in some way.

“Our first show was a record-breaker.

“Now everybody’s interested in being involved with our whole organisation.”

A possible opponent for Tyson's 2021 bout is his old enemy Evander Holyfield, whom Tyson has twice fought and twice lost to - the second via disqualification for his infamous bite of Holyfield's ear.

Speaking on DAZN's Ak and Barak Show, Holyfield said: "I think the fight is gonna come off. I don’t know what it will be like.

"But it will be a competition and I always give my very best. I like other people, but I don’t want them to beat me. I don’t take any chances."

The fight would complete the Tyson-Holyfield trilogy and would complete the legacies of both boxers in the sport.

Only time will tell who Iron Mike fights next.

