The full salary list for UFC fighters in 2020 has been released, as per mmabreakdown, and is topped by some unsurprising names.

It was a tumultuous year for Dana White's UFC, which was the first sport to resume after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has seen frequent action since.

From Israel Adesanya twice defending his UFC middleweight belt to Khabib Nurmagomedov defeating Justin Gaethje and then sensationally retiring at 29-0, the sport has seen some incredible moments.

And it's unsurprising to see Khabib sitting comfortably atop the UFC earning chart, as he raked in a cool $6 million during 2020.

Sitting below the Russian was Conor McGregor, who surprisingly took home just over £3 million, despite only fighting once since October 2018. The Irishman was also the highest-earning non-champion this year.

Junior dos Santos sits at third with earnings of $1.5 million, while Adesanya rounds out those earning above $1 million in fourth.

The top 25

1, Khabib Nurmagomedov, $6,090,000

2, Conor McGregor, $3,060,000

3, Junior dos Santos, $1,560,000

4, Israel Adesanya, $1,230,000

5, Justin Gaethje, $920,000

6, Jose Aldo, $900,000

7, Deiveson Figueiredo, $875,000

8, Anthony Pettis, $855,000

9, Alistair Overeem, $830,000

10, Stipe Miocic, $790,000

11, Dominick Reyes, $760,000

12, Robert Whittaker, $745,000

13, Marcin Tybura, $701,000

14, Andrei Arlovski, $695,000

15, Tony Ferguson, $695,000

16, Donald Cerrone, $660,000

17, Kamaru Usman, $640,000

18, Anderson Silva, $620,000

18, Derrick Lewis, $620,000

20, Anthony Smith, $615,000

21, Jan Blachowicz, $590,000

22, Jim Miller, $583,000

23, Charles Oliveira, $557,200

24, Kevin Holland, $553,000

25, Glover Teixeira, $550,000

At the bottom of the pile, and 580th on the list, sits American Cole Williams, who earned a meek $9,500 in 2020.

So it just goes to show, despite him only fighting once, and that fight being way back in January and over in 40 seconds, Conor McGregor still takes home more than most when it comes to UFC.

Just imagine how much money he could make if he fought on a regular basis.

However, the same could be said for Khabib; The Eagle as well only fought once in 2020 and he still took home more than everyone on the entire roster.

It's very clear and obvious who the UFC cash cows are!

News Now - Sport News