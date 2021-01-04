UFC news: How much did Conor McGregor, Khabib & other fighters earn in 2020?
The full salary list for UFC fighters in 2020 has been released, as per mmabreakdown, and is topped by some unsurprising names.
It was a tumultuous year for Dana White's UFC, which was the first sport to resume after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has seen frequent action since.
From Israel Adesanya twice defending his UFC middleweight belt to Khabib Nurmagomedov defeating Justin Gaethje and then sensationally retiring at 29-0, the sport has seen some incredible moments.
And it's unsurprising to see Khabib sitting comfortably atop the UFC earning chart, as he raked in a cool $6 million during 2020.
Sitting below the Russian was Conor McGregor, who surprisingly took home just over £3 million, despite only fighting once since October 2018. The Irishman was also the highest-earning non-champion this year.
Junior dos Santos sits at third with earnings of $1.5 million, while Adesanya rounds out those earning above $1 million in fourth.
The top 25
1, Khabib Nurmagomedov, $6,090,000
2, Conor McGregor, $3,060,000
3, Junior dos Santos, $1,560,000
4, Israel Adesanya, $1,230,000
5, Justin Gaethje, $920,000
6, Jose Aldo, $900,000
7, Deiveson Figueiredo, $875,000
8, Anthony Pettis, $855,000
9, Alistair Overeem, $830,000
10, Stipe Miocic, $790,000
11, Dominick Reyes, $760,000
12, Robert Whittaker, $745,000
13, Marcin Tybura, $701,000
14, Andrei Arlovski, $695,000
15, Tony Ferguson, $695,000
16, Donald Cerrone, $660,000
17, Kamaru Usman, $640,000
18, Anderson Silva, $620,000
18, Derrick Lewis, $620,000
20, Anthony Smith, $615,000
21, Jan Blachowicz, $590,000
22, Jim Miller, $583,000
23, Charles Oliveira, $557,200
24, Kevin Holland, $553,000
25, Glover Teixeira, $550,000
At the bottom of the pile, and 580th on the list, sits American Cole Williams, who earned a meek $9,500 in 2020.
So it just goes to show, despite him only fighting once, and that fight being way back in January and over in 40 seconds, Conor McGregor still takes home more than most when it comes to UFC.
Just imagine how much money he could make if he fought on a regular basis.
However, the same could be said for Khabib; The Eagle as well only fought once in 2020 and he still took home more than everyone on the entire roster.
