Everton transfer news: Ancelotti backs potential big name to succeed

A sense of glamour has certainly returned to Everton.

With Carlo Ancelotti speaking of the Toffees' similarity to AC Milan when he first took a job there, these look exciting times for a side who can surely consider themselves as part of the race for the top four after their strong start to the season.

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror, they could be getting some extra help on that front.

They claim (page 73) that Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira was given permission to discuss a move to Goodison Park as the Italian giants desperately try to cancel his expensive contract.

Said to be earning around £184k-per-week in Turin, the World Cup winner could reportedly be in line for an 18-month deal on Merseyside should he be willing to take a significant pay cut.

While his career has been decimated by injury over the last few seasons - with Transfermarkt noting the German has missed 60 games since the start of the 2018/19 campaign - Ancelotti is believed to be confident the 33-year-old can prove to be successful in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Even if he were to take a large pay cut, Khedira is still likely to command a pretty big wage packet given his glittering CV.

Winning league titles in Spain, Italy and Germany as well as the World Cup of course, he's one of the most decorated players in Europe.

Ancelotti has surely earned the trust of supporters when it comes to backing his decisions but it's unclear what an injury-ravaged veteran midfielder could offer his current options aside from top-level experience.

Indeed, statistical Twitter account Ed Analysis noted how Khedira's averages in some key metrics such as passes into the final third, tackles and pressing actions were far below some of the current Everton midfielders.

Any move at this stage of his career will certainly be interesting.

