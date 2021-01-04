Derby transfer news: Wayne Rooney set to be disappointed in January loan chase

Wayne Rooney is gearing up for his first transfer window in management even if he still only in temporary charge of Derby County.

Indeed, the former England captain has already been linked with a move for former teammate Phil Jones and, given Rooney's standing in the game, perhaps we'll see more ambitious moves touted.

However, according to the Sunday Mirror, he's set to be knocked back in his pursuit of another Premier League player.

They claim (page 65 of yesterday's print edition) that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is likely to keep Matty Longstaff this month.

Prior to the Christmas period, the 20-year-old had barely featured for the first-team despite signing a new contract before the season started, though has since come back into the fray.

Since Boxing Day, he's played the entirety of three matches and was praised for his outing against Manchester City by The Chronicle, with Bruce now looking to keep the player.

Both Derby and bitter rivals Nottingham Forest were thought to have been keen and this report claims Rooney would like to have taken him on loan.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's easy to see why there was interest in Longstaff given some of his contributions last season (scoring twice against Manchester United and proving to be the Newcastle midfielder with the highest expected goals per 90).

With Derby struggling for goals, bringing someone of that profile in may have helped add more firepower from outside of the strikers. That's something they badly need at the moment considering no one has scored more than three goals thus far.

However, the search must seemingly go on.

