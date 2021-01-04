Sheffield Wednesday news: Club hoping for quick managerial appointment

Though the Tony Pulis saga has become fairly ugly pretty quickly, Sheffield Wednesday are seemingly hoping for some immediate action on the replacement front.

Owls owner Dejpohn Chansiri has publically criticised the man he sacked after just 45 days but, while this season has certainly been difficult, the recent win over fellow strugglers Derby County finally lifted them out of the drop zone.

Now, according to yesterday's print edition of The Sun, they are closing in on their third manager of the campaign.

Writing on page 57, Alan Nixon has revealed that decision-makers behind the scenes at Hillsborough are keen on a quick appointment, with three names mentioned as potential candidates.

Paco Jemez, Jose Morais and Thorsten Fink are all thought to be in contention as they are all currently out of work and could theoretically come in right away.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Whoever arrives is likely to have quite the job on their hands.

While the relegation battle certainly is tight with lots of clubs battling to beat the drop, Pulis suggested their current group of players was amongst the most disjointed he'd ever seen in his career.

Jemez recently left Spanish second division side Rayo Vallecano while Fink resigned at Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe having previously won the Swiss Super League during his stint in charge of Grasshoppers.

Still, neither have managed in England before and, while that doesn't necessarily mean they wouldn't impress, the problems off the field and relentless nature of the Championship surely make either a risk.

Morais may be the most sensible option given his experience with Barnsley but, whatever road they decide to go down, it looks a difficult task for any boss.

