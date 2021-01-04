Rangers transfer news: Replacement identified at PL club for player Gerrard wants

Things couldn't be going much better for Rangers at the moment.

19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, entry into the qualification rounds of the Champions League looks a nailed-on certainty for next season.

Perhaps with that in mind, the Sunday Mirror claim the Gers are tracking a current Premier League player to strengthen their squad.

According to yesterday's print edition (page 72), Rangers are chasing John Lundstram of Sheffield United.

The midfielder recently snubbed a new deal at Bramall Lane and, as a result, Blades boss Chris Wilder is thought to be keen on a move for Reading's John Swift as a potential replacement.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While this season hasn't been anywhere near as productive for the 26-year-old (and his team in general), Lundstram proved he can cut it at the top level last time out.

Scoring five goals and registering three assists, the former Everton youngster looked a palpable goal threat in a midfield berth and, despite the struggles in 2020/21, his key passing average per game has gone from 0.6 to 1.1 according to WhoScored.

When analysing the players running out of contract at Ibrox, the Scottish Sun recently suggested Steven Davis may want to end his second stint with Rangers on a high should they win the title, so perhaps Lundstram could act as a replacement.

The latter (rated at £7.2m by Transfermarkt) averages more in the way of shots per game this season than Davis (0.9 to 0.3) as well as more key passes (1.1 to 0.6).

Even if the Nothern Irish veteran stays, bolstering the squad for a potential return to Champions League football seems a wise idea.

