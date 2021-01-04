Crystal Palace transfer news: Club could look to cash in this January

The Athletic recently described a sense of anxiety behind the scenes at Crystal Palace with up to 14 players, as well as the coaching staff, soon to be out of contract.

Indeed, the idea of retaining or replacing such a big portion of the playing staff is somewhat unrealistic, meaning this transfer window could be crucial in terms of potentially banking some money while they can.

According to yesterday's print edition of The Sun, that's exactly the approach the Eagles could be taking with two players.

They claim (page 57) Palace could be set to cash in on both Patrick van Aanholt and Connor Wickham should transfer interest emerge in the pair.

Both are amongst the names who see their deals run out in the summer amid previous reports from The Athletic that the club were looking to drive down the average of the squad.

To do so, they'll surely need to try and raise funds while they can.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Van Aanholt would be a big miss, there's little getting away from that.

Last season, the Dutchman's 1.1 key passes per game (via WhoScored) was the most in the squad and his five goal contributions were bettered only by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

Still, given his attacking impetus, he may be the most sellable asset they currently have running out of contract, with Tyrick Mitchell making a name of himself in the starting line-up this season.

Wickham, meanwhile, may be harder to find a buyer for. The striker has made only 29 appearances since the start of the 2018/19 campaign amid groin and calf injuries, scoring only four goals in that time.

News Now - Sport News