Everton need James Rodriguez back firing as quickly as possible.

The Colombian made an appearance off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham on New Year's Day after missing their last five games.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner had previously chipped in with four goals and three assists in all competitions, proving a central cog in Carlo Ancelotti's attack in the early part of the campaign.

While he hasn't been consistent, he's certainly got his career back on track following another disappointing final season at Real Madrid.

The forward's difficulties at the Bernabeu were often put down to his relationship with Zinedine Zidane and it's no coincidence that he enjoyed his best season in Spain under Ancelotti.

However, injuries also played a massive part in his struggles to live up to an £63 million price tag after the 2014 World Cup.

The 29-year-old had 12 different spells out of action in the Spanish capital. Among his most serious setbacks were a fractured metatarsal, a torn muscle bundle, and an injury to his medial collateral ligament.

Rodriguez's impressive physique

Then, in his loan spell at Bayern Munich, he ruptured his knee ligament and had persistent calf problems. And those haven't miraculously gone away at Goodison Park.

It's a pity that Rodriguez's body has let him down so often. Yet in recent months, he's clearly made an effort to bulk up and his latest Instagram post shows the shape he's in now is absolutely incredible.

Last year, The Sun cited reports from Bild detailing the strict diet he had been placed on at Bayern. The rules included eating fresh fruit for breakfast, drinking lots of water between meals, and even using no more than five grams of oil in salad.

He was also banned from having more than one cup of coffee or tea with milk a day, told not to put sugar in drinks, and made to eat five small meals, with one of them consisting of grilled fish.

The Toffees star can be seen on an exercise bike as he looks to return to the starting XI. Without him, his side have only scored one goal in their last three in all competitions.

Even when he's not scoring, he provides a link between the midfield and front line and allows Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison to operate in their more conventional roles.

Everton are next in action against in the FA Cup third round at home to Rotherham.

While Rodriguez has largely been rested in the domestic cups, he could well be called upon for the next league outing against Wolves on January 12.

