Leeds United transfer news: Bielsa lines up January swoop on the Championship

Beaten 3-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur, one of the stories of Leeds United's weekend was Illan Meslier's pass.

The Frenchman was involved in a similarly worrying moment against West Bromwich Albion (though did make up for it with a stunning save) and his wayward distribution helped Spurs open the scoring in the eventual rout.

A few weeks ago, The Sun linked Leeds with a move for West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone as they seemingly look to strengthen between the posts and, yesterday, the Sunday Mirror hinted at another potential target.

Yesterday's print edition (page 73) claims Leeds are amongst the clubs chasing QPR stopper Seny Dieng.

Despite recently signing a new deal in West London, top-flights clubs such as the Whites, Arsenal and Crystal Palace are reportedly unlikely to be put off.

The 26-year-old Swiss has established himself as the club's No.1 this season after spending time on loan with Doncaster Rovers last time out, making the fifth-highest number of saves (60) in the Championship according to FBRef.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Meslier's clean sheet record remains fairly impressive with the 20-year-old amassing the joint-third highest number of them this season (6), though bringing in some cover would surely be wise.

Kiko Casilla was recently reported to be facing an uncertain future at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa only has Elia Caprile behind him, so strengthening such a key area must be of paramount importance.

Dieng has certainly proven to be a capable shot-stopper at Championship level and, while his average pass completion rate is lower than Meslier's (63.8% to 83% via WhoScored), would at least afford some cover when it comes to keeping the ball out of the net.

