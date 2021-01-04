Liverpool made a nightmarish start to their Premier League clash against Southampton on Monday night.

The Reds faced a tough trip to the St. Mary's Stadium, granted, but it presented a clear opportunity for Jurgen Klopp's men to regain the initiative in one of the most open title races in recent years.

However, true to Liverpool's recent problems against teams outside of the division's traditional 'big six' clubs, there were teething problems in the opening seconds on the south coast.

In fact, Southampton took the lead within the first two minutes and the fact it was scored by someone who used to done the famous red jersey wasn't the most painful detail about it.

That's because Trent Alexander-Arnold was at fault for the phase of play mere seconds before Ings was able to loop a fantastic finish over the head of Alisson Becker.

Fans across Twitter were left to bemoan the latest defensive error in a shaky start to the season for the England international as James Ward-Prowse's free-kick wormed its way into the box.

Ings couldn't believe his luck as Alexander-Arnold failed to deal with the ball, giving him acres of space to provide the killer finish. Check out the disappointing moment down below:

It's not one that Trent will be wanting to see back, that's for sure, but make no mistake that one of the world's best full-back has all the tools to bounce back in style.

