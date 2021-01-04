West Ham transfer news: Moyes keen on reunion; has to sign player permanently

David Moyes' return to West Ham United has been successful.

While the likes of John Hartson slated the decision to bring him back in December 2019, it appears to have paid off, with the Hammers only three points off the top four as things stand.

Surprisingly, the Sunday Mirror claim the club are keen on another reunion.

According to yesterday's print edition (page 72), Moyes is keen to bring Marko Arnautovic back to the London Stadium.

The Austrian, who is now rated at £9m by Transfermarkt, scored eleven goals in 24 games while under the Scotsman's management during their first stint together clad in claret and blue before forcing an exit to Shanghai SIPG in July 2019.

Reportedly keen on a loan move for the player - who admitted he had underestimated the Chinese Super League - West Ham would have to sign either Craig Dawson or Said Benrahma on a permanent basis as the Premier League only allow for two loan players at one time.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While goals have been shared around the team this season, the Hammers do lack a reliable source of goals from a central striker.

Amid Michail Antonio's struggles with injury this season, no West Ham player has scored more than five times. Indeed, the lack of a clinical finisher was evident in the loss to Manchester United as Moyes' side missed plenty of chances to potentially put the game to bed before the eventual comeback.

Any move for the 31-year-old would likely be controversial given the manner of his exit but, ultimately, he has proven to be a palpable goal threat under Moyes before.

Benrahma arrived on a loan with an obligation to buy in October so surely the plan would be to sign him permanently anyway, meaning there could be a natural space in the squad for Arnautovic to fill should the club manage to find the funds this month.

