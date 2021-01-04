Whatever the Premier League table might suggest, Liverpool haven't had it all their own way of late.

And Danny Ings wasted no time in getting off the mark against former club on Monday night.

The Southampton striker produced a deft chip into the top corner after getting the wrong side of Trent Alexander-Arnold from James Ward-Prowse's free-kick just two minutes into the game - scoring his 50th Premier League goal in the process.

Alarm bells will have been ringing for Jurgen Klopp after draws against Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle in the last four weeks.

Jordan Henderson starting at centre-back was another symptom of the champions' injury crisis, but it didn't prove their undoing at St Mary's.

Nathan Tella came close to making it 2-0 shortly before half-time, but could only put his shot wide.

Sadio Mane scooped his shot over the bar in one of the Reds' best chances to get back into the game.

Yet Liverpool's fortunes might have been altogether different had they been awarded a penalty for a handball in the second half.

Jack Stephens went down to block a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum and clearly handled.

Following a VAR review, the spot-kick somehow wasn't given.

Jurgen Klopp cut an understandably frustrated figure on the sidelines as his side were denied another clear penalty.

More to follow.

