Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on loan, according to The Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Foxes back in 2017 but so far this season has seen just 70 minutes' worth of Premier League action, with most of his outings instead coming in the Europa League.

Southampton and West Brom have also been offered Choudhury's services although more recent reports from The Chronicle have claimed the Magpies may have to wait for an answer on the former England U21's availability.

Following Leicester's 2-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday, Brendan Rodgers said he'll need to assess the combative midfielder's situation across the course of the transfer window.

But in the meantime there's an obvious question to answer - would Choudhury actually be a good loan signing for the Tyneside outfit?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"It would be brainless from Newcastle to sign Choudhury given the options available to Bruce.

"The Magpies boss has Isaac Hayden and the Longstaff brothers available to call upon in a holding midfield role, so there is simply no reason why they should target another player of that ilk when they are so blatantly craving an injection of creativity.

"Choudhury has showcased plenty of talent during his time at Leicester and may be worth considering on a permanent deal at the end of the season, but right now there are far more pressing issues for the North East outfit to deal with."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Newcastle do need more options in central midfield but it's unclear as to what Hamza Choudhury could offer in an attacking sense.

"Bruce's side have struggled to create all season with only Jonjo Shelvey offering more than one key pass a game from the middle of the park (1.2, his lowest average since 2015) while the likes of Chris Waugh and Mark Douglas lamented the lack of killer pass in the recent loss to Leicester City.

"Choudhury, while another body and potentially in-keeping with the loan approach the club are reportedly taking this month, has never truly offered much in the way of attacking. In terms of key passes, the former England U21 international's highest average is just 0.6 per game.

"Indeed, though there are clearly more ways of measuring quality than purely looking at goals and assists, he was only ever scored twice at senior level. Couple that with the fact he's only recorded three assists since making his senior debut during the 2016/17 campaign and it barely speaks to a player capable of bringing the guile Newcastle need in midfield.

"Newcastle don't want another Nabil Bentaleb situation, after all."

Christy Malyan

"We can rant and rave about how Newcastle need to sign a creative midfielder in January but let's face it, that's probably not going to happen. Not only are they a much rarer breed than combative midfielders like Choudhury, but Bruce has also made it pretty clear that Newcastle's season is going hinge on keeping other teams out rather than playing through the opposition.

"In that sense, I think Choudhury could have his uses at St. James' Park. Hayden's featured in defence as well as midfield this season and Matty Longstaff's only just come back into the side, so really Sean Longstaff's been the only dependable playbreaker in the engine room.

"Another body in the mix certainly wouldn't hurt and Choudhury has untapped potential - he's in a very competitive Leicester squad, which has unfortunately affected his game-time, but previously represented England U21s and broke through with the Foxes as a teenager.

"A loan move is worth the punt and in regards to Newcastle's creativity problems, sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards. Bringing in Choudhury might just make Newcastle's midfield that bit tighter, which in turn gives a platform for the creative players already at the club - such as Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick - to express themselves a little more."

