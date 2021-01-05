Tottenham Hotspur could table a bid for West Ham defender Issa Diop this month, according to Claret and Hugh.

The Frenchman has been one of the casualties of the Irons' solid campaign thus far under David Moyes, making just three starts in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the 6 foot 4 centre-back, having dubbed him a "monster" after his Manchester United side lost to the Hammers back in September 2018.

And Claret and Hugh report that Mourinho remains a fan of the 23-year-old, with there even being the possibility of a bid being made for him before the close of the January transfer window.

Mourinho signed a new centre-back in Joe Rodon during the summer, while he also has Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez to call upon - as well as youngster Japhet Tanganga.

But Diop is more experienced at Premier League level than the Welshman and Tanganga, and Spurs will also have the latter rounds of the Europa League to contend with in the coming months.

So, would Diop be a good signing for Spurs, or is this a transfer gaffe waiting to happen?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan issue their responses to that question below...

Jack Saville

"The signing of Diop would be a step in the wrong direction from Spurs. The initial promise that he showcased in the Premier League has since faded, and the fact he has struggled to break into West Ham's first-team this season speaks volumes.

"If Spurs do indeed decide to swoop for Diop, though, it would be a hammer blow for Tanganga, who now finds himself on the fringes of Mourinho's squad following an impressive breakthrough in 2019/20 amid a string of injury problems.

"The Spurs boss would be wise to trust in the 21-year-old and wait for him to get back to his best before making a move for Diop."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Diop's stock may have fallen somewhat since big money links to the likes of Manchester United but Tottenham will know all too well how resolute a defender the Frenchman can be.

"Back in March, football.london explained how impressive he was in West Ham's win over their London rivals back in 2019 during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge of the club, waxing lyrical about his pace and reading of the game.

"Indeed, the desire to bring in another defender to allow Spurs to adopt a higher line has been something Duncan Castles has reported on The Transfer Window Podcast and Diop would, in theory, fit that mould.

"Alongside the experienced Alderweireld or the rejuvenated Dier, Diop could relaunch his career in England."

Christy Malyan

"I think this could be a pretty shrewd signing for Tottenham, provided West Ham don't try to rake them over the coals when it comes to potential fees.

"Sure, Diop's fallen down the pecking order at West Ham this season but he's got Premier League experience, he's physically phenomenal and he's just 23 - baby years for a centre-half.

"Mourinho has moulded more than one rough diamond into a world-beating centre-back throughout his career and with the Special One's guidance, I can envisage Diop quickly beginning to deliver on his potential.

"He's got the speed to play in a high line for Spurs, but also the aerial prowess to marshal the box when Mourinho tells his side to sit deep and protect the lead.

"Seeing as he's not in Moyes' first-team plans at the moment, you'd like to think West Ham won't demand an arm and a leg either."

