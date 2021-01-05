Chelsea are receiving pelters from all directions after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

For all the poor performances that have blighted their recent Premier League form, shipping three first-half goals against the Citizens might well have marked the Blues' nadir this season.

However, if there is one thing amplifying the criticism around Frank Lampard's sophomore effort, it's the fact his summer signings totalling over £200 million haven't been firing on all cylinders.

Chelsea's summer signings

Such heavy spending brings heavy expectations with it, so it's no wonder that some fans are calling for Lampard's head when their form is actually worse compared to when they were transfer-banned.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva have flown the flag for the west London's club new signings, but the duo of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have hitherto blown hot and cold.

But of all of the new signings misfiring on English shores, perhaps none of them have been more frustrating than Timo Werner, who seemed ready-made to be a hit in the Premier League.

Werner's rotten form

The prolific German was fresh from competing for the European Golden Shoe with a 34-strike haul for RB Leipzig last season and possesses all the attributes to thrive in the English game.

Now, it must be said that Werner has shown his class at times and his tally of eight strikes in the blue jersey has only been matched or topped by Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud respectively.

But Werner has now gone 12 games without finding the net, which is distinctly below par for a striker of his quality and this drought in front of goal has been blighted by embarrassing misses.

Big chances missed

Or so it seems... it's sometimes easy to be suckered into social media narratives and although Werner has unquestionably produced some poor misses, has there really been an inordinate amount of them?

Well, that's what we wanted to discover here at GIVEMESPORT, so we turned to the official Premier League website and ordered players by the 'big chances missed' throughout the 2020/21 season.

Now, it's fair to say the results didn't make for good reading for Werner, but there are three forwards who have been even more erratic in front of goal. Check out the 'top' 10 down below:

=6. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 7

=6. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) - 7

=6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 7

=6. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - 7

=6. Che Adams (Southampton) - 7

=4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

=4. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 8

3. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 10

=1. Chris Wood (Burnley) - 12

=1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) - 12

Don't write Werner off

Ok, so, it's not a good look for Werner, it must be said, but at least he finds himself amongst top-level strikers who have at least mixed their bungled missed chances with a number of conversions.

Besides, it's perhaps surprising to see Bamford has fluffed his lines of 12 occasions when he's actually competing for the Premier League Golden Boot with 10 league goals in 17 outings.

So, don't go writing off Werner quite yet, there's still plenty of time to improve, but make no mistake that all those misses you've been seeing on Twitter compilations aren't merely camera trickery.

