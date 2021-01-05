Just last month, Trent Alexander-Arnold was included in FIFA’s Team of the Year for 2020.

The right-back enjoyed a fantastic 2019/20, where he helped his boyhood Liverpool win the title with ease.

He had established himself as one of - if not the - best right-backs in world football.

At the age of 22, Alexander-Arnold has already won the Champions League, Premier League and might be the best in his position.

Despite all of that, there are still doubts about his ability.

Let’s not get it twisted, he’s one of the best passers and set-piece takers the Premier League has ever seen.

However, the questions marks come when he’s defending.

He’s often caught out defensively and his weaknesses have been exposed many times already this season.

That was, once again, the case on Monday night as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton.

After just two minutes, Alexander-Arnold failed to cut out James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick, allowing Danny Ings to lob the ball over Alisson.

And it set the tone for what was a pretty terrible display from the Liverpool defender.

We claimed that his passing is one of the best in Premier League history but Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away a ridiculous 38 times during the match. When you consider he was grabbed off after 77 minutes for 35-year-old James Milner, that’s astonishing.

It is, in fact, a record this season.

And now, a video has emerged of his pretty wretched performance - and it makes for grim watching if you’re a Liverpool fan.

Take a look:

Oh dear.

It’s worth remembering that Alexander-Arnold is still only 22-years-old and has already achieved so much in his short career.

There’s no doubt he’s an incredible footballer but, a bit like Liverpool themselves, is going through a tough period right now.

