West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho on loan, according to The Sun on Sunday (via HITC).

The Frenchman made eight appearances under Big Sam during his spell as Palace boss, having signed him on loan from Liverpool in January 2017.

Allardyce helped steer the Eagles clear of relegation that season and appears hopeful that the same trick will work twice, with his Baggies side in serious danger of falling out the Premier League's trap door.

Indeed, West Brom have taken just one point from Allardyce's four games in charge while shipping a staggering 13 goals, so it's not surprising to hear the Hawthorns side are eyeing reinforcement at the heart of defence.

But could this prove to be another January masterstroke from Allardyce, or a failed move that ultimately ends in the Baggies' relegation?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their answers to that question below...

Jack Saville

"West Bromwich Albion are in dire need of defensive reinforcements having conceded 39 goals in their opening 17 Premier League games, and Sakho could be the swoop they need to turn things around.

"Though there are question marks over his distribution, Sakho has the defensive repertoire to be a potential colossus under Allardyce and his arrival could prove to be a watershed moment in the club's season. His £100k-per-week wages could be something of a stumbling block, however, depending on how exactly they're split with his parent club."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Sakho, on paper, is exactly the kind of defender Allardyce should be targeting.

"At his best, the Frenchman is dominant in the air - proving an imposing figure during the 2015/16 campaign with Liverpool during which he won 3.4 aerial duels per game - but question marks over his durability have to be asked.

"Over the last two seasons, Transfermarkt note he's missed 22 games through injury and The Athletic talked about how his progress had been blighted by niggling injuries as he attempts to get himself back into the Crystal Palace fold on a regular basis.

"With West Brom needing to fight for survival and every point counting after recent results, his body just doesn't look reliable enough."

Christy Malyan

"It's a big, big gamble. Sakho is Premier League-proven and has performed well under Allardyce before, but his injury problems can't be ignored and it's really not clear whether he'd be able to hit the ground running at the Hawthorns, having only started three Premier League games so far this season.

"Under normal circumstances, the fact it's a loan deal would negate the risk. But time isn't on the Baggies' side here and perhaps more importantly, they're only allowed to register one more domestic loan this season after signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea - so there's a real danger that opportunity ends up wasted on a player who can't stay fit, rather than one who can turn their campaign around.

"I'd advise Allardyce to tread carefully here. If he's convinced Sakho's over his injury problems and will stay fit for the rest of the season, he's well worth using up that final loan spot for. If there's anything in the way of significant doubt though, the Baggies boss needs to look elsewhere."

