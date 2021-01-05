Sergio Ramos is now free to negotiate a move to a new club.

The Real Madrid captain is in the final months of his contract and it doesn't appear as if the Spaniard is close to signing an extension.

At the age of 34, it's conceivable that Ramos is keen to pursue a new challenge after winning every trophy available to him at Los Blancos, including four Champions Leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain are the most likely destination for the world-class defender if he does leave the Spanish capital in the summer.

The French giants need an experienced head at centre-back and Ramos fits the bill perfectly.

PSG are also keen to pair up the Real Madrid legend with a player who he's tried - and failed - to thwart on countless occasions; Lionel Messi.

Like Ramos, the Barcelona superstar - valued at £90m on Transfermarkt - is available on a free transfer in the summer and he also appears unlikely to sign a new contract at his current club.

Spanish publication El Chiringuito TV report that Ramos has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "At PSG they have told me that they will make a team with me and with Messi."

Ramos, Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all in the same team? PSG appear determined to build a 'Galacticos XI' for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, you do wonder how PSG will be able to afford the additions of both Ramos and Messi next summer.

Yes, they won't cost a penny in transfer fees, but given they're two of the biggest athletes on the planet, the pair - like Neymar and Mbappe - will command enormous salaries.

The oil-rich Parisian outfit aren't exactly strapped for cash, however, surely even they would struggle to meet the wage demands of so many high-profile players, right?

After all, French football has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

