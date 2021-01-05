The WWE legends were out in full force on RAW last night.

For the first show of the year, Vince McMahon stacked his card full of appearances from Hall of Famers and fan favourites.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Big Show and Booker T all made their returns as advertised, and there was also a surprise appearance right at the end too.

After Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Keith Lee in the main event - with the legends watching on from the stage - Goldberg made his way out from the back.

He marched down to the ring and went face-to-face with RAW's top star, challenging him to a title match at the Royal Rumble later this month.

"You think not one of those legends pose a threat to you. My friend, that's where you're wrong and that's where I step in. Don't think I'm coming out here demanding anything. Don't think I'm coming and posing a threat. No sir, I'm coming to challenge you at the Royal Rumble."

The show went off-air as Goldberg knocked McIntyre to the floor, making clear his intention for fighting at the PPV on January 31. Check out the clip below:

Yep, it looks like WrestleMania season will begin with Goldberg challenging for a top championship in WWE again.

It's fair to say fans weren't exactly impressed with the booking, voicing their frustrations on social media afterwards.

"I'm not watching the Rumble now, since some guy NO ONE WANTS TO SEE is facing someone that is an actual good champion," one wrote on Twitter.

Another said: "What a way to be as counterproductive as possible. This gets NO ONE over. This builds NOBODY. This does NOTHING for Drew."

"Literally no one wants to see this," a third simply added.

Did we really expect Legend's Night to end any other way though?

