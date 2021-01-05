Roman Reigns is WWE's top Superstar right now.

Since returning as a heel at SummerSlam four months ago, he's gone on to capture the Universal Championship and dominate the rest of the roster.

Braun Strowman, 'The Fiend', Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens have already crumbled at the hands of 'The Tribal Chief', who didn't lose a singles match in 2020.

Given that incredible feat and the momentum behind Reigns right now, WWE will no doubt be building something big for him as we enter WrestleMania season.

In fact, it's being reported that two potential opponents are being considered for him at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Roman is set to face either Daniel Bryan or Goldberg at WrestleMania 37.

Bryan, of course, has already been involved with Reigns on SmackDown but is yet to step inside the ring with him one-on-one.

'The Yes Man' is also amongst the favourites to win the Royal Rumble, which would, of course, give him a shot at the Universal Champion at 'Mania.

He would probably be a more popular choice to face Reigns than Goldberg.

Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer actually returned on this week's RAW - billed as a Legend's Night - and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

That match will take place at the Royal Rumble, which would make it hard to see how he could go on to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

If Goldberg wins, he'd be the WWE Champion and surely Vince McMahon wouldn't put his two top titleholders against one another at WrestleMania?

But if the WCW legend loses to McIntyre later this month, then why would he deserve a shot at Reigns instead? It simply wouldn't make sense.

We'll have to wait and see what unfolds, but according to reports, it will be Roman vs either Bryan or Goldberg at WrestleMania 37.

