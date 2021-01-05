Thought the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021 couldn’t get any bigger? Think again.

The hype surrounding the second bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is already huge, however, some information that has been accidentally leaked by the official UFC Twitter account is sure to take said hype to the next level.

So, what is this leak?

The ‘leak’ that came from UFC’s official Twitter account started to surface on Monday, with those in the MMA community starting to share Twitter messages they’d received from the account regarding the event.

Some Twitter users have found that when speaking to the UFC DM chatbot regarding details on UFC 257, the chatbot reveals information that would very much be news to the public.

“Don’t miss Poirier take on McGregor for the lightweight title bout. Who do you think will walk out of the Octagon with the W.?”

This is huge if it turns out to be true.

Having messaged UFC chatbot ourselves, we can confirm that they haven’t updated this information and it looks very much like McGregor vs Poirier 2 could be for the lightweight title.

This would also suggest the Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially sticking to his plans of retirement, after he announced he’d be walking away from UFC after he successfully defended his title, for what looks to be the last time, against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib retiring at a staggering 29-0 record also means the UFC lightweight title would become vacant.

The lightweight title being up for grabs in this rematch puts some real excitement towards the division, as with the dominant Khabib out of the picture, it could be one of the most competitive in UFC.

In terms of ranking in the division, Poirier is currently second in line for the title, behind Gaethje, with McGregor two places behind him in fourth.

Both fighters coming into this fight have spent considerable time away from the Octagon, with Poirier last fighting back in June 2020, in which he secured an impressive win over Dan Hooker.

Whilst for the Irishman, it will have been a full year since his last bout in the Octagon, however, will his latest appearance be over as quick as his last?

The ‘Notorious’ McGregor saw off Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in his last UFC matchup.

If this leak from the chatbot remains true, who do you see walking away with the lightweight title and what do you think this will this mean for the lightweight division?

News Now - Sport News